Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.4% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.94 on Wednesday, reaching $245.43. 5,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,727. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $247.76. The company has a market cap of $157.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.87.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.75.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

