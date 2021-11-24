Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) – Equities researchers at Taglich Brothers dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Unique Fabricating in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

UFAB stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. Unique Fabricating has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Unique Fabricating had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Unique Fabricating in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Unique Fabricating by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 813,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unique Fabricating by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Unique Fabricating by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 62,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unique Fabricating during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. Limited Partn Peninsula acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $337,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unique Fabricating, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacture and sale of foam, rubber and plastic components. Its products are used in noise, vibration and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

