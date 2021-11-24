United Utilities Group PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 14.50 (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

United Utilities Group stock opened at GBX 1,068.50 ($13.96) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,031.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.85. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 800.40 ($10.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,093.50 ($14.29).

In other news, insider Phil Aspin sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,030 ($13.46), for a total value of £50,521.50 ($66,006.66).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

