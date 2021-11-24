Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya Sells 278 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.52, for a total value of $55,188.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded up $10.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,316,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,600. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $401.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.66.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 179.4% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,016,000 after buying an additional 2,729,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 188.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,063,000 after buying an additional 1,159,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 49.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,918,000 after buying an additional 468,613 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 38.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,042,000 after buying an additional 254,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kuvari Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter worth $81,164,000. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPST. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.55.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

