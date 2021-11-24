Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) & DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Financial Review

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) and DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Upwork and DoubleDown Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Upwork
|0
|1
|8
|0
|2.89
|DoubleDown Interactive
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Upwork and DoubleDown Interactive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Upwork
|$373.63 million
|13.16
|-$22.87 million
|($0.25)
|-153.40
|DoubleDown Interactive
|$358.34 million
|2.18
|$53.62 million
|N/A
|N/A
DoubleDown Interactive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Upwork.
Profitability
This table compares Upwork and DoubleDown Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Upwork
|-6.94%
|-11.12%
|-4.76%
|DoubleDown Interactive
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Insider and Institutional Ownership
67.3% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Upwork shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
DoubleDown Interactive beats Upwork on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
Upwork Company Profile
Upwork, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile
DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.
