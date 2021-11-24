Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) & DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Financial Review

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) and DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Upwork and DoubleDown Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork 0 1 8 0 2.89 DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 2 0 3.00

Upwork currently has a consensus target price of $63.22, suggesting a potential upside of 64.86%. DoubleDown Interactive has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 74.60%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than Upwork.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Upwork and DoubleDown Interactive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork $373.63 million 13.16 -$22.87 million ($0.25) -153.40 DoubleDown Interactive $358.34 million 2.18 $53.62 million N/A N/A

DoubleDown Interactive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Upwork.

Profitability

This table compares Upwork and DoubleDown Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork -6.94% -11.12% -4.76% DoubleDown Interactive N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.3% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Upwork shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats Upwork on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

