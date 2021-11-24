Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $3.51 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.29. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on URBN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 35.3% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,175 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 45,491.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,521 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1,729.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,132,000 after purchasing an additional 800,221 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 28.4% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $91,006,000 after purchasing an additional 678,850 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 631.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,293,000 after purchasing an additional 571,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

