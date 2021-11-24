Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Earns Market Perform Rating from William Blair

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on URBN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.79.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.52. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

