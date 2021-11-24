UREEQA Price Reaches $0.30 on Top Exchanges (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. In the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. UREEQA has a market cap of $8.35 million and approximately $28,589.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000527 BTC on exchanges.

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00067552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00073546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00088279 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,263.91 or 0.07447647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,733.13 or 1.00840858 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

