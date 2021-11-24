Utrust Trading 12.5% Lower This Week (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One Utrust coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a total market cap of $170.70 million and approximately $8.96 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Utrust has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00045169 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00009484 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.95 or 0.00250486 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,629,976.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00045133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00085910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

