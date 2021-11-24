V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Monday, November 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total transaction of $198,150.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.50, for a total transaction of $193,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,370 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $267,218.50.

On Friday, November 12th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $193,670.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00.

On Monday, October 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $345,880.00.

On Friday, October 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total transaction of $348,360.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.62, for a total transaction of $337,240.00.

On Monday, October 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $338,520.00.

On Friday, October 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $347,440.00.

CRVL stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.81. 49,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,920. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $200.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.08 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.07.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $157.74 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CorVel by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,385,000 after buying an additional 65,059 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CorVel by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,967,000 after buying an additional 37,917 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in CorVel by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 337,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,834,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CorVel by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,707,000 after buying an additional 17,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CorVel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. 49.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.