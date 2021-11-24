Vabble (VAB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.26 Million

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Over the last seven days, Vabble has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Vabble coin can now be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Vabble has a total market cap of $5.24 million and $1.26 million worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vabble Coin Profile

Vabble (VAB) is a coin. Vabble's total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,404,377 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble .

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Buying and Selling Vabble

