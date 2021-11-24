Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLEEY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of VLEEY opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. Valeo has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $20.55.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

