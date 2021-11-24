Valor Token (VALOR) Price Tops $0.77 on Top Exchanges

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 24th. In the last week, Valor Token has traded 64.6% higher against the dollar. Valor Token has a total market cap of $15.33 million and approximately $7.53 million worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Valor Token coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001361 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00045959 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008806 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.93 or 0.00247164 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,648,324.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00045450 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00086253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Valor Token Coin Profile

VALOR is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Valor Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

