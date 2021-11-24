VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.28% of VanEck Steel ETF worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 18,970 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Steel ETF by 274.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after buying an additional 73,533 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Steel ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 16,972 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,379,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 236.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 21,432 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Steel ETF alerts:

Shares of SLX stock opened at $56.07 on Wednesday. VanEck Steel ETF has a 1 year low of $38.99 and a 1 year high of $68.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.86.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Steel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Steel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.