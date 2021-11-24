VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.66. VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF shares last traded at $24.57, with a volume of 2,456 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98.

Get VanEck Vectors Moody's Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 288,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,224,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 48.00% of VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Meadowbrook Insurance Group, Inc (Meadowbrook) is a holding company. The Company is a commercial insurance underwriter and insurance administration services company. The Company markets and underwrites specialty property and casualty insurance programs and products through a network of independent retail agents, wholesalers, program administrators and general agents.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Moody's Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Moody's Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.