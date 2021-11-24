VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Acquired by Verde Capital Management

Verde Capital Management raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 10.3% of Verde Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Verde Capital Management owned about 0.38% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $24,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $76.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.75 and its 200 day moving average is $75.03. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $78.43.

