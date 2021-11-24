Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) is Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for about 8.2% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.40% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $221,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $5.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $346.76. 172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,649. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $257.86 and a twelve month high of $360.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.50.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

