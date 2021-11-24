Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Acquired by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up about 0.4% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 72,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 80.9% in the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the period.

VSGX stock opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $65.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.49.

