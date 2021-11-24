Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Acquired by Verde Capital Management

Verde Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,674 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Verde Capital Management owned 0.31% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $16,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period.

ESGV opened at $86.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.08. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $66.45 and a one year high of $88.49.

