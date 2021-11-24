Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 1.7% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

VEU traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.73. The company had a trading volume of 39,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,056. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.66. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $55.64 and a 1-year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

