Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,789,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,414 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,326 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,568,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,324 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,834,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,170 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $62.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.66. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $55.64 and a twelve month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

