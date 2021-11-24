Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Verde Capital Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Verde Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,917 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 9.6% of Verde Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $23,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 261,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,851,000 after purchasing an additional 23,093 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.94. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

