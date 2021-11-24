Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is West Financial Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,238 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,598 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,764,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,081 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,474,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,480,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,862 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

