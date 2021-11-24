Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Avenue 1 Advisors LLC

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 92,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 298,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 502,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,147,000 after buying an additional 25,907 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average of $52.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

