Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Stake Raised by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,091,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF comprises 7.6% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.02% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $205,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,648,000 after buying an additional 143,334 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,449,000 after buying an additional 141,550 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,172,000 after buying an additional 82,901 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 19,694.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 53,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,001,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $205.45. The stock had a trading volume of 87,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,522. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $164.52 and a 1 year high of $208.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.72.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.