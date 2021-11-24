Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Acquired by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,013,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,797 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises about 3.8% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned 1.72% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $103,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of BLV traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,548. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $113.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.13.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

