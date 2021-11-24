Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Perkins Coie Trust Co’s 2nd Largest Position

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $255.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $197.80 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

