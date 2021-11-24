Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.9% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

VO stock opened at $255.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.01 and a 200-day moving average of $242.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $197.80 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

