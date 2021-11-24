Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $254.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

