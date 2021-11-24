Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Boosted by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.4% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $157,214,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,694,000 after purchasing an additional 933,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 49,995.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 709,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 707,938 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $109.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.23 and a 12-month high of $111.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.22.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

