Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Position Boosted by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 6.0% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $53,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 377,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,115,000 after buying an additional 54,256 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 217,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,915,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 217,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after buying an additional 17,929 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.32. The stock had a trading volume of 29,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,935. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.48. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.31 and a 12-month high of $83.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.