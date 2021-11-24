Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) is Portland Global Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.5% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $13,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,410,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 228.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 25,197 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 13,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $674,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.22. 676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,201. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.82 and a 1-year high of $52.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.874 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

