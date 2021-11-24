Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Trimmed by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,633,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $3,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.08. 1,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,176. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $181.21 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.53.

