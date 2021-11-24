Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.3% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 29,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 75.2% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $231.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.53. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $181.21 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.