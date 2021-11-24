Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Avenue 1 Advisors LLC

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $820,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $997,000.

VBK stock opened at $286.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.87. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.29 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

