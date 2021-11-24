Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,416,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,659,000 after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,545,000 after buying an additional 24,988 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,486,000 after buying an additional 18,414 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 833,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,617,000 after buying an additional 54,212 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 525,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,363,000 after buying an additional 29,762 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $286.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $244.29 and a twelve month high of $306.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.73 and a 200-day moving average of $285.87.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

