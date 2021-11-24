Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Nadler Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.7% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of VOO traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $429.62. 270,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,097,081. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $330.04 and a 1-year high of $435.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $414.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

