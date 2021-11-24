Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,871 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,541,000 after acquiring an additional 639,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,457,000 after acquiring an additional 66,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,027,000 after acquiring an additional 324,815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.27 on Wednesday, hitting $428.20. 83,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,097,081. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $414.56 and its 200 day moving average is $403.59. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $330.04 and a 1-year high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

