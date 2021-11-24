Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Avenue 1 Advisors LLC

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.8% of Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after buying an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,237 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND opened at $84.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

