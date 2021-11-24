Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Increased by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $30,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.01. 21,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,772,115. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $185.54 and a one year high of $243.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

