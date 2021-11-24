Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Avenue 1 Advisors LLC

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 9.3% of Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $144.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $115.36 and a 52 week high of $145.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.62.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

