Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 4.3% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 121,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.0% in the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,022,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $144.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.62. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $115.36 and a 52 week high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

