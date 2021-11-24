Vantage Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,426,156 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,426,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,568,000. Coupang comprises 3.5% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Coupang as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 62.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,842,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,949,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788,858 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 17.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,234,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853,516 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,711,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,173,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

CPNG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.75. 17,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,177,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.03. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $1,691,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $3,207,940.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

