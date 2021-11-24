Vantage Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,047 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,577 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 175,995 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $36,206,000 after purchasing an additional 82,440 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at about $3,303,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.7% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,228 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 32.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $3.49 on Wednesday, hitting $215.63. 7,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,860,912. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $152.93 and a 52 week high of $228.72. The company has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,810,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $36,272,686 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NXPI. Cowen lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.84.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

