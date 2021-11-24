Vantage Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,482 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 93,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 428,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.13. 12,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,896,117. The company has a market capitalization of $130.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.92.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

