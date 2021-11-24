Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,658 shares of company stock valued at $67,541,787. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.88. The stock had a trading volume of 35,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,249. The company has a market capitalization of $323.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $348.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $312.38 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.57.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

