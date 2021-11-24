Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $42.75 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 251.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 186,943 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.2% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $42,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 190,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,785,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $168.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,035,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $117.77 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $499.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.46.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

