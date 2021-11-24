Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $77.98 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 4.1% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Booking worth $77,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,820,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Booking by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 383,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Booking by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 371,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $813,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Booking by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 347,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,688.07.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,623,855. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock traded down $21.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,319.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a PE ratio of 255.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,438.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2,309.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,860.73 and a 12 month high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

