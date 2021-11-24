Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $9.33 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,528 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,270. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.16. The stock has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

