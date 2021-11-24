Vantage Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 2.9% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $54,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,071 shares of company stock worth $13,752,332 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,955. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

